10,545 Shares in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Acquired by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Health Catalyst accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004 over the last 90 days.

HCAT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $936.82 million and a PE ratio of -18.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

