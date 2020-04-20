10,343 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

ZM traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $150.64. 8,933,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,961,115. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246 in the last ninety days.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.