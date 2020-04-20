$1.77 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $2.14. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

