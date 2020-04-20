-$0.64 EPS Expected for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.81). Endologix posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endologix to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of ELGX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,136. Endologix has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endologix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Endologix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Endologix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

