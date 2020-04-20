$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

