Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 379.27.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

