ZEON Price Tops $0.0014 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market cap of $34.71 million and $38,159.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02780040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00227573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

