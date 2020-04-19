ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,326.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $37,326.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00620069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00136092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077809 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

