Zano (ZANO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,306.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Zano has a market cap of $4.18 million and $40,306.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02780040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00227573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,108,859 coins and its circulating supply is 10,079,359 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

