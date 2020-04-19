Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEOAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.66. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.