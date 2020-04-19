Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SDVKY opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

