Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

