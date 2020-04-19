Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.50.

PRI stock opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

