Zacks Investment Research Lowers OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 27,216 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $61,508.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares in the company, valued at $101,017.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1,511.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

