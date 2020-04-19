Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.04). Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

In other news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 10,191 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $178,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,073 shares of company stock worth $9,298,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

