Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

