Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. BMC Stock reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 602,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,078. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after buying an additional 484,830 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

