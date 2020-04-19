Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Orion Group reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

ORN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 77,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,121. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orion Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.