Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Moneygram International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

