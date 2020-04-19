Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.31). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,599,579. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

