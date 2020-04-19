Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yeti by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 97,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

