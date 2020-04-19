Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.

CVE XBC opened at C$3.61 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of $270.50 million and a P/E ratio of 138.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

