Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,273.54 or 1.00583389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $345,360.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034656 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061996 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

