Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.