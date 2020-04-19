WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of MRWSY opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.