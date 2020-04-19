WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,877,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

