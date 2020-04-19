Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE WLK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 over the last 90 days. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

