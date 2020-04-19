Wells Fargo & Co Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $66.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.27.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 6,826,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,484. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

