Wells Fargo & Co Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $107.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

