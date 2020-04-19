Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.