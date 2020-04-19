Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

