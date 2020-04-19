Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.99. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

