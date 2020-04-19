Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $67.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,902,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,667,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

