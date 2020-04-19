Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.62 ($63.52).

VNA stock opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

