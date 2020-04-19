Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $896.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $570,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in Virtusa by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 207,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

