Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

VIRT opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of -0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

