Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GNHAF stock opened at $146.25 on Thursday.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
