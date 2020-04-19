Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GNHAF stock opened at $146.25 on Thursday.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.