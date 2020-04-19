Vertical Research Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Sell

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Xylem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of XYL opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

