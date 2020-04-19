Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lowered by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

