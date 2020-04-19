Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

