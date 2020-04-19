Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 4,692,800 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

VCYT stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

