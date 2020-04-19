Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:VAR opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.