ValuEngine Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Buy

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ZUO stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2,090.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 740,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zuora by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $7,884,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 534,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

