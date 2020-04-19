ValuEngine Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Buy

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
ZUO stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2,090.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 740,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zuora by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $7,884,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 534,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
