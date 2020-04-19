Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Value Line has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $297.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Value Line has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 38.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALU shares. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

