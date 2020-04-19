V-ID (VIDT) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $248,522.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.48 or 0.04514759 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009674 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003374 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,282,164 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

