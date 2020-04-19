Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

UXIN stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

