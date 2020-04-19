Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.
UXIN stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
