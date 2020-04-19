USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Tops $2.74 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $161,644.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.03282089 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00773806 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013727 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,269 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

