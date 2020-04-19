USD Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $901.32 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $730.77 million and $901.32 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013938 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Coinsuper, Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.02548982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00077764 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 730,324,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,046,179 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, CoinEx, Crex24, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Korbit, Hotbit, CPDAX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

