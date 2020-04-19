United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $299,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $370,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $15,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

