United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 5,824,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

